Posted on September 21, 2013 | 8:17 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Mrs. Angie Betty Scholtz of Santa Barbara was born Aug. 24, 1934, and died Sept. 16, 2013.

A Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 15 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara, with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at San Roque Catholic Church, 3200 Calle Cedro. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave.

Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.