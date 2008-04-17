Friday, May 4 , 2018, 1:01 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 

Angie Swanson Joins Peoples’ Self-Help Housing

CASA volunteer will assist with Supportive Housing Program.

By Annette Montoya | April 17, 2008 | 1:47 p.m.

Angie Swanson has joined Peoples’ Self-Help Housing as a program assistant in Santa Barbara. She is responsible for the management of the Santa Barbara office and fund development and administrative duties for the Supportive Housing Program at PSHH, which provides free social services for low-income and special-needs tenants at 1,200 rental units in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Swanson holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Antioch University, Santa Barbara, and has been accepted at the Santa Barbara College of Law for the fall. She volunteers for Court-Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County, Pacific Pride Foundation and Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties, among others. She was elected to the South Coast Homeless Advisory Committee as a representative for a low-income housing provider. She also serves on the boards of directors for the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County and the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee.

Founded in 1970, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is an award-winning nonprofit organization that develops affordable housing and community services for low-income households and homeownership opportunities for working families. With 125 employees, more than 1,000 homes completed, and 1,200-plus rental units owned and managed by Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, the organization has become the premiere affordable housing and community developer on the Central Coast, with offices in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

Click here for more information or call 805.962.5152.

Annette Montoya is corporate communications manager of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 