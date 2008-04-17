Angie Swanson Joins Peoples’ Self-Help Housing

Founded in 1970, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is an award-winning nonprofit organization that develops affordable housing and community services for low-income households and homeownership opportunities for working families. With 125 employees, more than 1,000 homes completed, and 1,200-plus rental units owned and managed by Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, the organization has become the premiere affordable housing and community developer on the Central Coast, with offices in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

Angie Swanson has joined Peoples’ Self-Help Housing as a program assistant in Santa Barbara. She is responsible for the management of the Santa Barbara office and fund development and administrative duties for the Supportive Housing Program at PSHH, which provides free social services for low-income and special-needs tenants at 1,200 rental units in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

