Angie Swanson Joins Peoples’ Self-Help Housing

Angie Swanson has joined Peoples’ Self-Help Housing as a program assistant in Santa Barbara. She is responsible for the management of the Santa Barbara office and fund development and administrative duties for the Supportive Housing Program at PSHH, which provides free social services for low-income and special-needs tenants at 1,200 rental units in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
Swanson holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Antioch University, Santa Barbara, and has been accepted at the Santa Barbara College of Law for the fall. She volunteers for Court-Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County, Pacific Pride Foundation and Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties, among others. She was elected to the South Coast Homeless Advisory Committee as a representative for a low-income housing provider. She also serves on the boards of directors for the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County and the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee.
Founded in 1970, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is an award-winning nonprofit organization that develops affordable housing and community services for low-income households and homeownership opportunities for working families. With 125 employees, more than 1,000 homes completed, and 1,200-plus rental units owned and managed by Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, the organization has become the premiere affordable housing and community developer on the Central Coast, with offices in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.
Annette Montoya is corporate communications manager of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.