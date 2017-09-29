Angus Goodner, Ethan Parrish Lift Dos Pueblos Water Polo Past Santa Barbara

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos was clinging to a 2-1 lead against Santa Barbara High in the first period of Thursday’s Channel League boys water polo match, when Jacob Castillo of the Dons got free and drove on Chargers’ goalie Angus Goodner.

In the one-on-one duel, Goodner blocked Castillo’s shot as the buzzer went off to end the period.

That play provided a huge boost for Dos Pueblos, and it erupted for five goals in the second period en route to a 12-6 victory at the Elings Aquatic Center.

“Angus was sitting on his shot pretty well,” DP coach Connor Levoff said of his goalie stopping the Dons' top goal scorer.

Goodner stopped the lefty Castillo twice more in the second period and again in the fourth on a power play.

“I think our shot blockers did a good job of funneling shots to him,” Levoff said. “He made 3 point-blank saves early and that kind of set the tone and discouraged their shooters a little bit, which is helpful.”

Ethan Parrish, who scored six goals to lead the Chargers, raved about Goodner’s performance.

“This is probably the best I’ve seen him play all year, and he’s had some fantastic games,” said Parrish, who noted that Goodner has a tremendous work ethic.

“It makes everybody want to work for him and for the team each and every play,” he said. “By doing that, he’s making our team a 1,000 times better.”

Santa Barbara coach Mark Walsh agreed that Goodner was a difference maker.

“The last time we played them (in the Santa Barbara Invitational) we had a really good start, we got some good looks and he comes up big and makes some great saves,” Walsh said. “All of sudden it takes the momentum away and we’re a little more gun shy the next time. That’s why they’re good, he’s a good goalie. We have to be a little bit better.”

Parrish got the better of Dons’ defender Chase Raisin to pace DP to its second league win. The two standout players battled hard against each other. When Parrish managed to break free and score, the sophomore didn’t hold back his emotions.

“I wish he’d wind it down some times and put more energy into his playing,” Levoff said with a laugh. "He played quite well today in his time in the pool.”

Parrish scored two goals around a Goodner save to put the Chargers up 4-1 with 3:34 left in the second quarter.

Raisin scored for the Dons on a restart and Parrish answered with a shot from long distance.

“Chase and I have been playing together forever. We know each other pretty well just from all the practices we’ve been to together,” Parrish said. “We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and we prey on each other in each aspect. It’s fun to play against him, it’s always a battle.”

Said Levoff: “They’re really good friends and they’re both really good players and they know each other very well. They play together year round and we’re really lucky that the majority of the time we’re not playing against Chase. I think he does a really good job against Ethan. I think Ethan got the better of him a couple of times today.”

Walsh agreed.

“The last time, Chase pretty much guarded him the whole game and did a great job against him. This time, Ethan had a much better game. He missed some shots last time and he made a lot more shots in this game. He is a tough match-up for sure.”

The Chargers did a good job shutting down Castillo, holding him to one goal, which came in the last seconds of the third quarter.

“I love the way Jacob plays, he does a really good job carrying his team,” Levoff said. “I thought we did a good job putting a lot of pressure on that side of the pool and ended up with our best match-up defenders there for the majority of the game. And, we brought help on top of that. We put a lot of onus on taking care of him. I thought we did a pretty good job of that. I think he was six inches away from two or three more goals. We’ll take it.”

A goal by Dario Bucy cut DP’s lead to 8-5 at the 6:03 mark of the fourth period.

The Chargers took charge from that point and scored four straight goals. Sammy Arshadi tallied two, Parrish converted a 5-meter penalty shot and Wyatt Meckelborg scored the last goal.

Dos Pueblos improves to 14-4 and 2-0 in league; Santa Barbara is 6-8 and 1-1.