Angus Goodner Frustrates Ventura in Dos Pueblos Water Polo Win

Water Polo

Angus Goodner had a monster game in goal and Ethan Parrish was unstoppable on offense for Dos Pueblos in a 12-6 non-league water polo win over Ventura on Friday at the Elings Aquatic Center.

Goodner made 15 saves and had a steal and an assist, while Parrish poured in seven goals to go with a pair of assists and two steals.

Sammy Arshadi added two goals, two assists and two earned exclusions. Rex Goodner, Kyle Faison and Wyatt Meckelborg each added a goal for the Chargers, who improve to 10-5 on the season.

DP returns to Channel League play on Thursday at home against Santa Ynez.



