Angus Goodner Honored as Scholar Athlete of Year at Dos Pueblos

Angus Goodner of the Dos Pueblos water polo team had to leave at halftime of the championship game of the Channel League tournament in order to catch a flight for a recruiting trip back east.

This was no ordinary trip to check out a college campus. This was a trip to his dream school — Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Goodner not only is a stellar goalie for DP, he is an outstanding student, carrying a 4.9 GPA.

On Monday, he was honored as DP’s Scholar Athlete of the Year at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

“I’m honored and humbled to be receiving this award,” said Goodner after being introduced by award sponsor Marc Gamberdella.

Goodner has been captain of the water polo team for the past two seasons and was honored as the team MVP as a junior. He earned All-CIF Division 3 third-team honors after helping the Chargers finish as division runners-up.

His goal is to continue playing at the next level.

He thanked Connor Levoff, his high school and club water polo coach, for all he’s done to help make him a better student-athlete.

“I’m at a loss for words now because of how grateful I am for everything you’ve done for me in the pool and out of the pool. Thank you so much,” he told Levoff in his speech.

Angus also is a member of the swim team at DP and was recognized as the most improved swimmer last spring.

His academic performance is impressive. He is an advanced megatronics student in the DP Engineering Academy, and his class load includes Advanced Placement U.S. Government & Politics and AP Literature & Composition. Additionally, he has received a State Seal of Bi-literacy in Spanish.

His other academic honors include National Honor Society and California Scholarship Federation life membership, AP Scholar with Distinction and National Merit Scholar Letter of Commendation.

He is respected on campus, and was voted president of the senior class.

In college, Angus plans to major in either math or creative writing.

In his closing remarks after accepting the award, Angus thanked his parents, Laurie and Doug, and his younger brother, Rex, who helped fill in at goalie during the second half of DP's league tournament championship victory.

“You have helped me in just every facet of life and I’m forever in debt for the love and support you’ve given me for the past 17 years,” he said.