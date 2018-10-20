Angus Goodner’s 29 Saves Lead Dos Pueblos to Pair of Wins at Memorial Cup

Water Polo

Goalie Angus Goodner made a combined 29 saves in two Dos Pueblos water polo wins at the Memorial Cup tournamentin san Jose on Saturday.

The Chargers defeated Long Beach Wilson, 15-6, behind Goodner's 17 saves and two steals.

Wyatt Meckelborg led the scoring with four goals. Rex Goodner had one goal, one assist and two steals.

Dos Pueblos finished the tournament with an 8-4 win over Coronado. Goodner stopped 12 shots and had three steals.

Sammy Arshadi paced the attack with three goals and two assists and added two steals. Ethan Parrish scored three goals an Meckelborg added two.

After trailing 2-1 after the first quarter, DP outscored Coronado 6-1 in the second.

The Chargers (18-10) will next play in the Channel League Tournament on Wednesday at Lompoc. They open against the winner of the Santa Ynez-Cabrillo first-round game.



