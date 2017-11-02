Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 4:23 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Angus Goodner’s Stellar Goalkeeping Carries Dos Pueblos into CIF Quarterfinals

He makes 20 saves and Chargers pull away from Burroughs, 18-11

Dos Pueblos’ Angus Goodner makes a save in the Chargers CIF playoff game against Burbank-Burroughs on Thursday. Click to view larger
Dos Pueblos’ Angus Goodner makes a save in the Chargers CIF playoff game against Burbank-Burroughs on Thursday. (Peter Neushul photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 2, 2017 | 5:44 p.m.

The brilliant goalkeeping of Angus Goodner has put the Dos Pueblos boys water polo team into the quarterfinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.

Senior Jason Teng scored four goals in the second-round win. Click to view larger
Senior Jason Teng scored four goals in the second-round win. (Peter Neushul photo)

Goodner made an incredible 20 saves to lead the Chargers past host Burbank-Burroughs, 18-11, in a second-round game on Thursday.

The DP offense was led by senior Jason Teng, sophomore Ethan Parrish and freshman Sammy Arshadi with four goals apiece.

Time and again Goodner denied Burroughs, the defending Division 5 champion. He had four steals and an assist.

Dos Pueblos went on a four-goal run in the last three minutes of the third period to break open a one-goal game (10-9). Arshadi started the outburst with a power-play goal. Teng followed to make it 12-9 at 1:46. Burroughs called a time out, but the break couldn't slow the Chargers. Parrish scored at 1:30 and Wyatt Meckelborg added the fourth straight goal with 46 seconds left in the period for a 14-9 advantage.

Burroughs scored early in the fourth period, but DP answered and outscored the home team 4-2 in the final 6:32.

Sophomore Alex Reilly played a solid game with a goal, two assists and two steals for DP.

The Chargers (23-7) move on to a quarterfinal game on Saturday at No. 2 seed Los Alamitos.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 