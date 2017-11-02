Angus Goodner’s Stellar Goalkeeping Carries Dos Pueblos into CIF Quarterfinals

Water Polo

He makes 20 saves and Chargers pull away from Burroughs, 18-11

The brilliant goalkeeping of Angus Goodner has put the Dos Pueblos boys water polo team into the quarterfinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.

Goodner made an incredible 20 saves to lead the Chargers past host Burbank-Burroughs, 18-11, in a second-round game on Thursday.

The DP offense was led by senior Jason Teng, sophomore Ethan Parrish and freshman Sammy Arshadi with four goals apiece.

Time and again Goodner denied Burroughs, the defending Division 5 champion. He had four steals and an assist.

Dos Pueblos went on a four-goal run in the last three minutes of the third period to break open a one-goal game (10-9). Arshadi started the outburst with a power-play goal. Teng followed to make it 12-9 at 1:46. Burroughs called a time out, but the break couldn't slow the Chargers. Parrish scored at 1:30 and Wyatt Meckelborg added the fourth straight goal with 46 seconds left in the period for a 14-9 advantage.

Burroughs scored early in the fourth period, but DP answered and outscored the home team 4-2 in the final 6:32.

Sophomore Alex Reilly played a solid game with a goal, two assists and two steals for DP.

The Chargers (23-7) move on to a quarterfinal game on Saturday at No. 2 seed Los Alamitos.

