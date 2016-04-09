Anika Wilson Honored by West Coast Conference

Former San Marcos High star Anika Wilson and her Pepperdine beach volleyball partner Madalyn Roh made history as they were named the inaugural Pair of the Month in the West Coast Conference.

Wilson and Roh are both freshman for the top-ranked Waves beach volleyball team.

The pair went a perfect 12-0 during the month, with nine of the wins in straight sets. The pair helped Pepperdine defeat six nationally ranked opponents, including then-top-ranked USC (3-2), third-ranked Hawai’i (4-1), fourth-ranked Long Beach State (5-0), sixth-ranked UCLA (5-0), sixth-ranked Arizona (3-2) and eighth-ranked Georgia State (4-1).

For the season, Wilson are Roh are 15-0.

