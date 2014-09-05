Animal Abuse Expert, Prosecutor Leads Training Session for Santa Barbara County Officials

With a persistent message urging the public to report animal abuse, Santa Barbara County heard from a national expert on the subject, who was in the county for a one-day training session on how to best protect animals and prevent crime.

Attorney Allie Phillips of the National District Attorney's Association was the keynote speaker on Friday, and gave a presentation about how to identify animal abuse and how prosecutors and law enforcement can better protect animals in their work.

Phillips previously worked for the National Child Protection Training Center and created a training program on how animal abuse is linked to child abuse. She was instrumental in launching the National Center for Prosecution of Animal Abuse.

Phillips answered questions and was seated on a panel of prosecutors, law enforcement and shelter and animal control officials. The event was hosted and moderated by Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley.

Much of the discussion was geared toward training law enforcement officers, social workers, prosecutors and other outreach workers in attendance on how to ask the right questions to determine if an animal is being abused or in need of emergency shelter.

Attendees were given almost an hour to ask questions of Phillips and the panel and ranged from what the maximum number of pets one can have on a property to responding to animal abuse among children.

One recurring theme that came up was that when animal abuse is suspected, people should report the situation immediately and not hesitate to call 9-1-1.

"We're not asking you to assess whether the person has been abused, that's their job. We're just asking you to pick up the phone and make the report" even if it's anonymous, Dudley said.

People concerned about animal abuse should ask basic questions, such as whether the animals are being deprived of basic needs such as food, water, shelter and veterinary care.

Many responders said they face a dilemma when they respond to a domestic violence situation, and the family leaves the home as a result but doesn't want to leave their pets. The forum gave them resources of multiple locations to which to take the pets for emergency shelter.

Phillips responded that many times, "when the family leaves, that's where it gets dangerous" because the animal could then be harmed by the person who is named on the restraining order.

Another question was posed by a caseworker who works with children, and found that one of the children she serves was pulling the limbs off of lizards and lighting them on fire. When the case worker asked the boy's mother about the behavior, she responded dismissively, saying, "Boys will be boys."

Phillips responded by saying that type of behavior will often signify a lack of empathy with the child, and could signify a home in turmoil.

The caseworker said the child's father was indeed in prison, and Phillips responded that the moment with the child could be a teachable moment that animals shouldn't suffer at the hands of people and to get the child to feel empathy for the animal.

Screening out bad animal owners at shelters seeking to obtain a pet was also talked about.

Because animal cruelty convictions only show up on a police rap sheet, and not in any centralized database likes sex offenders, shelter workers must work to screen owners the best they can by asking what pets they've had in the past and what happened to them.

One official from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said that many of the animal cases the department deals with are pit bull cases.

Defense attorneys will often say that the dogs were bred to fight and be aggressive, but Phillips said it's not the breed but the people who raise the dog.

"We need to punish the deed, not the breed," she said.

Santa Barbara County is currently looking at revising its dangerous-dog ordinance, which currently offers euthanasia as the only option for dogs who have acted aggressively.

"It's a hot button topic all over the country," Phillips said.

Many times, people will turn in animals to shelters saying their pet is acting out, but often don't reveal the entire picture about what is going on in the home, she said, and that shelters have to make it easier for people to be honest about their pet when they bring them in.

Phillips said that other cases of violence are well-documented and high profile, including a recent case where two Cane Corso dogs attacked and killed a jogger in Michigan. Those dogs were euthanized but an explosive debate emerged over what to do about the eight puppies the dogs had before they were killed.

Attorney Kevin Weichbrod prosecutes many animal abuse cases for the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office and said they are some of the hardest to prosecute because they victims cannot speak for themselves and people don't want to interfere.

"Just report it and then we can get started on it," he urged the public.

Phillips urged people to share the information learned at the conference and to keep "shining a light on this."

Santa Barbara County is doing many things right, she said, and "you're going to become one of the models."

