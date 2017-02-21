Four Paws Up for Pet-Licensing Clinic

Project PetSafe encourages Santa Barbara County resident dog owners to bring their four-legged family members to Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ Project PetSafe Licensing Clinic, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

Project PetSafe is a program within Santa Barbara County Animal Services that advocates responsible pet ownership. Being a responsible pet owner entails keeping your dog's license current and vaccinations up to date.

It is important to help make sure pets are free from disease and wearing their Santa Barbara County Animal License tag. Keeping your pets healthy also reduces the risk of exposure to all family members.

When a dog is licensed and wearing the animal license tag, it can more quickly reunited with its family if the dog becomes lost.

The Goleta Valley Community Center Licensing Clinic provides:

» Affordable vaccinations — rabies $6; DHPP $14, Bordetella $14

» Microchipping — $30 for licensed dogs

» Information about affordable spay and neuter services

» Santa Barbara County Dog Licenses

A current rabies certificate and written proof that the dog is spayed or neutered are required to obtain an altered-dog license. A rabies certificate and a veterinary certificate signed by a licensed veterinarian are required to obtain an unaltered-dog license.

All dogs must be on leash, cats in carriers. No appointments needed. Cash (no bills over $50) and checks accepted, no debit/credit cards.

Project PetSafe is committed to bringing affordable vaccinations, spay/neuter services, and licenses to your community. It is your responsibility to keep your pet(s) license current.

For more information, contact Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Project PetSafe Team, at 934-6968.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.