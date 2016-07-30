Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 4:59 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Décor

Animal Prints Bring a Bold Flourish to Your Home Décor, But Don’t Go Wild With Them

Animal prints add interest and a hint of something wild at Kathryne Designs Inc. in Montecito. Click to view larger
Animal prints add interest and a hint of something wild at Kathryne Designs Inc. in Montecito. (Hilary Doubleday / Noozhawk photo)
By Hilary Doubleday, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | July 30, 2016 | 1:00 p.m.

Although animal print clothing may still raise an eyebrow or two in some circles, animal prints in the home are the perfect cure for interiors that feel, well, a little too domesticated and tame. More than this, they are a design trend that works so well and is such a quick cure to all-things-drab that the trend does not look like it is going to fade anytime soon.

A Huffington Post article by Suzy Strutner reported, “Wildlife motifs are poised to become (a) top interior design trend. Animal accents are the most-searched decor trend from the past six months, according to research from shopping site Polyvore.”

Trendy or not, using animal prints in décor is a sophisticated choice and, like wearing a great pair of designer heels, the choice works best if tempered by some restraint and conservative choices elsewhere.

For example, a classic couch in a neutral fabric can get a new lease on life with a leopard throw pillow or two. If you were to put those same leopard pillows on a brightly patterned couch, however, you could be venturing a bit too far into the jungle.

A zebra bench in a powder room is a fun accent, but zebra print on every inch of a small space would be overwhelming.

Let’s face it, animal prints add life and interest to interiors, and a little can go a long way. They look great as runners on stairs, as rugs and as accents in almost every room in the house.

In some ways animal prints are like classic red dining rooms, painted red to pique appetites and inspire lively dinner table conversations. A little animal print in a room says, “We are not afraid to take chances here. Relax, go wild, have some fun.”

The choice of animal prints works best if tempered by some restraint. Click to view larger
The choice of animal prints works best if tempered by some restraint. (Hilary Doubleday / Noozhawk photo)

Today’s animal prints come in every color imaginable. When used in colors that are not natural (one does not see many blue zebras), they are just as appealing.

Kathryne Designs Inc., at 1225 Coast Village Road in Montecito, uses animal print accents throughout the store in inspiring and whimsical ways.

Type in the words “leopard, zebra or giraffe” into the search box on One Kings Lane’s website and you will be taken on a decorator’s dream safari.

If feeling like things around your home could use a little pick-me-up, a walk on the wild side might be just the cure your interior needs.

Noozhawk contributing writer Hilary Doubleday can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 