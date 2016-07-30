Animal Prints Bring a Bold Flourish to Your Home Décor, But Don’t Go Wild With Them

Décor

Although animal print clothing may still raise an eyebrow or two in some circles, animal prints in the home are the perfect cure for interiors that feel, well, a little too domesticated and tame. More than this, they are a design trend that works so well and is such a quick cure to all-things-drab that the trend does not look like it is going to fade anytime soon.

A Huffington Post article by Suzy Strutner reported, “Wildlife motifs are poised to become (a) top interior design trend. Animal accents are the most-searched decor trend from the past six months, according to research from shopping site Polyvore.”

Trendy or not, using animal prints in décor is a sophisticated choice and, like wearing a great pair of designer heels, the choice works best if tempered by some restraint and conservative choices elsewhere.

For example, a classic couch in a neutral fabric can get a new lease on life with a leopard throw pillow or two. If you were to put those same leopard pillows on a brightly patterned couch, however, you could be venturing a bit too far into the jungle.

A zebra bench in a powder room is a fun accent, but zebra print on every inch of a small space would be overwhelming.

Let’s face it, animal prints add life and interest to interiors, and a little can go a long way. They look great as runners on stairs, as rugs and as accents in almost every room in the house.

In some ways animal prints are like classic red dining rooms, painted red to pique appetites and inspire lively dinner table conversations. A little animal print in a room says, “We are not afraid to take chances here. Relax, go wild, have some fun.”

Today’s animal prints come in every color imaginable. When used in colors that are not natural (one does not see many blue zebras), they are just as appealing.

Kathryne Designs Inc., at 1225 Coast Village Road in Montecito, uses animal print accents throughout the store in inspiring and whimsical ways.

Type in the words “leopard, zebra or giraffe” into the search box on One Kings Lane’s website and you will be taken on a decorator’s dream safari.

If feeling like things around your home could use a little pick-me-up, a walk on the wild side might be just the cure your interior needs.

