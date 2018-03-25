Monday, June 4 , 2018, 6:20 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Animal Rescue Team Founder Julia Di Sieno Arrested in Alleged Assault on Neighbor

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 11:22 a.m. | March 25, 2018 | 8:08 p.m.

A Santa Ynez Valley woman who operates Animal Rescue Team has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a man with a vehicle in the latest incident involving an escalating feud with her neighbors.

Julia Di Sieno, the embattled operator of Animal Rescue Team in the Santa Ynez Valley, is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly hit a man with her truck on Saturday night. Click to view larger
Julia Di Sieno, the embattled operator of Animal Rescue Team in the Santa Ynez Valley, is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly hit a man with her truck on Saturday night. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

ART founder Julia Di Sieno, 57, was taken into custody Sunday morning while leaving her home in the 800 block of Carriage Drive in rural Solvang, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Calderon.

The arrest came hours after a neighbor, whose name was not released, called the Sheriff’s Department at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday to report he was the victim of a hit and run.

Di Sieno allegedly had followed the man in her truck from her residence to the nearby El Rancho Marketplace, at 2886 Mission Drive.

“After the victim got out of his car, Di Sieno drove her truck toward him, striking him on the shoulder with the side mirror of her vehicle,” Calderon said.

He said she then fled from the scene.

“During investigation, video evidence and witness statements corroborated the victim’s account of what occurred,” Calderon added.

The victim was not injured and he declined any medical treatment.

Sheriff’s deputies attempted to locate Di Sieno at her residence Saturday night, but were not successful.

At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies contacted Di Sieno as she was leaving her home and arrested her on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon involving the vehicle.

She was booked into County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Di Sieno was ordered to appear in court April 25 for the new charge.

The incident marks the second arrest in 2018 for Di Sieno, who already was facing eight misdemeanor charges.

Late last year, four misdemeanor charges were filed against her, alleging stalking and making criminal threats.

In connection with that case, a Superior Court judge issued a criminal protective order and ordered Di Sieno to surrender firearms and ammunition.

Deputies investigating an alleged violation of the criminal protective order determined she had not turned over the weapons, however, and she was arrested Feb. 5.

They obtained a search warrant and found “numerous firearms,” along with “a copious amount of ammunition of various calibers.”

In late February, another four misdemeanor charges were filed against Di Sieno. The new charges include unlawful Firearms Act violation of a restraining order, possession of a deadly weapon, and two counts of contempt of court for disobeying a court order.

The criminal complaint identified the victims in the first case as Mary and Richard Nohr, Di Sieno’s neighbors.

The latest incident reportedly involved a different neighbor.

Di Sieno has been the focus of numerous complaints from multiple neighbors about the Animal Rescue Team’s operations at the property, which is outside Solvang city limits.

Last year, the state revised Di Sieno’s permit and prohibited the facility from handling coyotes, bobcats, badgers, foxes or deer fawns.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 