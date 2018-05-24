Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 11:40 am | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Animal Services: Make Sure Pet Vaccines Are Current

By Jennifer Adame for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | May 24, 2018 | 10:01 a.m.

Animal Services encourages all pet owners to take a few moments to ensure their pet’s vaccinations, including rabies, are up to date and kept current.

Rabies is a preventable viral disease transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. Rabies can pass from wild animals, commonly bats and skunks in Santa Barbara County, to pets. Although transmission to humans is rare, it is fatal if not treated.

Rabies vaccinations are recommended for all warm-blooded domestic animals including cats, dogs, horses and livestock.

Santa Barbara County residents often live in close contact with wildlife. Community members can protect their pets by keeping them indoors at night, walking them on a leash, scanning the yard for wildlife before allowing them outside, and not leaving food outside that will attract wildlife.

Symptoms of rabies can include agitation, biting and snapping, drooling, acting disoriented, appearing partially paralyzed, or generally acting sick. If you notice a typically nocturnal animal that is active during the day and acting abnormally, contact Animal Services for assistance.

Rabies vaccines are available from veterinarians and other resources around the county. The Santa Maria Animal Center hosts a vaccine clinic 1:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays.

For more information, contact the nearest Animal Services location: Santa Barbara Shelter, 681-5285, 5473 Overpass Road; Lompoc Shelter, 737-7755, 1501 W. Central Ave.; Santa Maria Animal Center, 934-6119, 548 W. Foster Road.

— Jennifer Adame for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

 

