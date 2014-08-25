Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 12:37 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Animal Services Seeks Community Feedback on Draft Policy Initiatives

By Santa Barbara County Animal Services | August 25, 2014 | 11:05 a.m.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services invites the public to join us at community meetings where we seek feedback on a draft Adoption Partner Program policy and draft revisions to local animal related ordinances.

These new initiatives are initiated to implement best practices in the field, add clarity and consistency to operations, and promote our goals of public safety and animal welfare.

Revisions have been drafted to the county’s ordinance pertaining to dangerous dogs. Using other county ordinances as a model, we are proposing a revision to the current article on “Dangerous Dogs” to be titled “Potentially Dangerous Dogs and Vicious Dogs.” The proposed revisions allow for alternatives other than euthanasia, while maintaining a strong focus on public safety. Click here to see the draft ordinance.

We will be listening to a broad group of stakeholders for feedback and suggestions on the draft language at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3 in Santa Barbara (300 N. San Antonio Road) and at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4 in Santa Maria (548 W. Foster Road) prior to bringing the ordinance to the Board of Supervisors.

We are looking forward to hearing from the public as community input is critical to identifying the best path forward.

Revisions have also been drafted to the Animal Services’ Adoption Partner policy. We are eager to get broad feedback on the draft Adoption Partner policy from stakeholders and have disseminated the policy widely for review, feedback and discussion. Our goal is to be fully inclusive and consider potential impacts and consequences before finalizing policies.

The Adoption Partner Agencies policy will be discussed at a meeting at 5:30 p.m. this Wednesday, Aug. 27, at the Public Health Department, 300 N. San Antonio Road. Finalization of the policy will only occur after there has been adequate input, discussion and consideration.

These initiatives are under way to promote quality services for the public, the animals and animal owners. Working in partnership with Animal Services employees, volunteers, rescues, advocates and other stakeholders, we will strengthen outcomes in our community. These are complex issues and we are looking forward to working with all to develop a premier animal services system within Santa Barbara County.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 