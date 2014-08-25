Animal Services Seeks Community Feedback on Draft Policy Initiatives

Santa Barbara County Animal Services invites the public to join us at community meetings where we seek feedback on a draft Adoption Partner Program policy and draft revisions to local animal related ordinances.

These new initiatives are initiated to implement best practices in the field, add clarity and consistency to operations, and promote our goals of public safety and animal welfare.

Revisions have been drafted to the county’s ordinance pertaining to dangerous dogs. Using other county ordinances as a model, we are proposing a revision to the current article on “Dangerous Dogs” to be titled “Potentially Dangerous Dogs and Vicious Dogs.” The proposed revisions allow for alternatives other than euthanasia, while maintaining a strong focus on public safety. Click here to see the draft ordinance.

We will be listening to a broad group of stakeholders for feedback and suggestions on the draft language at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3 in Santa Barbara (300 N. San Antonio Road) and at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4 in Santa Maria (548 W. Foster Road) prior to bringing the ordinance to the Board of Supervisors.

We are looking forward to hearing from the public as community input is critical to identifying the best path forward.

Revisions have also been drafted to the Animal Services’ Adoption Partner policy. We are eager to get broad feedback on the draft Adoption Partner policy from stakeholders and have disseminated the policy widely for review, feedback and discussion. Our goal is to be fully inclusive and consider potential impacts and consequences before finalizing policies.

The Adoption Partner Agencies policy will be discussed at a meeting at 5:30 p.m. this Wednesday, Aug. 27, at the Public Health Department, 300 N. San Antonio Road. Finalization of the policy will only occur after there has been adequate input, discussion and consideration.

These initiatives are under way to promote quality services for the public, the animals and animal owners. Working in partnership with Animal Services employees, volunteers, rescues, advocates and other stakeholders, we will strengthen outcomes in our community. These are complex issues and we are looking forward to working with all to develop a premier animal services system within Santa Barbara County.