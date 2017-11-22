Animal Shelter Offers Cuddlebuster Deals

On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25, Santa Barbara County Animal Services will hold its first annual Support Your Shelter Saturday. All three shelters will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for discounted adoptions.

The shelters include Santa Maria Animal Center, 548 W. Foster Road; La PAWS Adoption Center, 1501 W. Central Ave., Lompoc; and Santa Barbara Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road.

Prospective pet adopters can advantage of the shelter's cuddle-buster deal on a day known for showing support for local businesses, and adopt any animal five months or older for free from 10 a.m.-noon.

A 50 percent adoption discount will be offered noon-2 p.m., and 25 percent off will be given for adoptions from 2-4 p.m.

Adoption Matchmakers will be on hand to assist those looking to adopt. Dog licensing fees still apply.

Support Your Shelter Saturday is an appropriate day to adopt a new family member as there is plenty of time to help a new cuddly canine, fluffy feline, or beautiful bunny adjust to its new home before the holidays.

In addition, pets offer health benefits for humans including helping to fight off the winter blues.

With all of the rich foods that tend to be enjoyed throughout December, adopting a canine walking companion can help humans stay healthy, while adopting a rabbit might encourage their people to eat more fruits and vegetables.

Adopting a cat this time of the year has its perks as well — a built-in lap warmer.

Giving the gift of a home to a homeless animal is sure to leave adopters on the receiving end of many things including unconditional love.

All adopted animals include a health check, spay or neuter, applicable vaccinations, and a starter bag of food. Add a microchip for $10 at the time of adoption.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.