Animal Shelters Offer $75 Might Dog Deal

Mighty Dog May offers all Santa Barbara County dog owners the opportunity to get their small but mighty companions, under 30 pounds, spayed or neutered, vaccinated against rabies, and licensed, all for $75.

Spaying or neutering one's dog, significantly reduces licensing fees, improves his or her quality of life, and reduces the risk of mammary and testicular cancers.

Appointments are expected to fill up quickly, so dog owners are encouraged to call one of the following organizations to schedule an appointment:

• Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Project PetSafe, 934-6968

• Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, 349-3435

• Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, 688-8224

• Santa Barbara Humane Society, 964-4777

• C.A.R.E. 4Paws, 968-2273

The Santa Barbara County Responsible Pet Ownership Alliance is a collaboration between Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, C.A.R.E. 4Paws, VIVA, and the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation.

The partners work to help Santa Barbara County pet owners be responsible by ensuring affordable spay-neuter services are available countywide.

For more information, contact the Project PetSafe Team, 934-6968.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.