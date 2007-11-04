Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 5:46 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Animals Also Burned Out by Fire’s Toll

Back country devastation extends to animal kingdom, too.

By Capt. David Bacon | November 4, 2007 | 11:55 a.m.

My well-worn hat is doffed to our firefighters and associated staff and volunteers who did a wonderful job this year of keeping giant forest fires from consuming human habitations throughout Santa Barbara and neighboring Ventura counties. Our structure losses were minimal when the geographic immensity of the fires is considered. Our back country animal friends, however, didn’t fare so well.

image
Capt. David Bacon (Ramona Lisa McFadyen photo)
While we humans are not dealing, locally (as opposed to the scene in Orange, San Bernardino and San Diego counties), with massive refugee centers for people who lost their homes, we will surely be dealing with large numbers of furry refugees looking for temporary food and shelter. Like human refugees, they are stressed out, fearful and needy. Over the coming months, look for these animals to move into your backyard, forage in your trash cans and maybe eat your pets.

Caring pet owners and parents of small children must take extra precautions. Stay close to small children. Keep your pets indoors — especially at night. A pack of coyotes can forage quickly, silently and with deadly efficiency through a suburban neighborhood. Bears and large wild cats, such as cougar and bobcats, will hunt throughout the fringe neighborhoods, trying to stay as near to open land as possible, but forced by necessity to take chances. Small carnivores move into human habitation to forage on rodents and insects. Plant-eating animals will infiltrate our neighborhoods to munch gardens and shrubbery.

I feel sad for these frazzled furry friends. The natural order of the food chain is tough enough in the best of times. But this year a quarter-million acres of back country land burned. That area was home to millions of critters. Some lived and some died.

The survivors became refugees striving to survive by roaming to find food and suitable habitat to call home. When herbivorous animals have to move themselves and their young into new territories untouched by the massive fires — territories already overfilled with earlier refugees — two things are bound to happen: 1) predation by carnivores that are suffering a similar fate, and 2) starvation as the natural feed is overgrazed. This sad tale applies similarly to carnivores. These factors force animals into our neighborhoods.

Be watchful and call the animal-control professionals when you spot dangerous animals in your yard or neighborhood. For smaller animals, call the Santa Barbara County Animal Services  (805.681.5285) or the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network  (805.966.9005). For large dangerous animals such as cougar or bear, call the California Department of Fish & Game  (805.569.6814).

The back country will soon sprout new succulent growth and populations of critters will thrive once again in their natural habitat and re-establish a balance in the food chain. Meanwhile, be both watchful and understanding of the displaced animals that must come dangerously close to humans in order to survive a tough season.

Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters  and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a new nonprofit group providing seafaring opportunities for those in need.

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 