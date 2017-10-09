Animals Receive Blessings at St. Marks-in-the-Valley

More than 100 animals including dogs, cats, horses, a miniature horse, and a guinea pig along with their humans attended the annual St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church free Blessing of the Animals Sunday afternoon, at the church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos.

People of all ages from throughout the Central Coast brought their animals on a lead or in a crate to enjoy a casual, outdoor service on the front lawn of the church. Each received a special individual prayer of blessing by the Rev. Dr. Randall Day, priest and rector of St. Mark’s.

“Friend and companion; may God your Creator and preserver, bless, defend, and keep you and all who are involved in your care and protection this day and forever,” Day said.

All creatures great and small enjoyed a musical performance by Adam Phillips, founder of Santa Barbara Folk Orchestra during the event; plus complimentary refreshments in the courtyard following the service.



For more information on all events at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley, contact the Church office, 688-4454 or visit www.SMITV.org.

— Laura Kath for St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.