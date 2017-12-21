Animals Sheltered from Thomas Fire Ready to Return Home

During the Thomas Fire, care for thousands of evacuated animals was coordinated by Santa Barbara County Animal Services and we are thankful for our partners at the Santa Barbara Humane Society, Santa Barbara Equine Evacuation and Assistance, El Capitan Ranch, Earl Warren Showgrounds, ASAP, BUNS, Santa Maria Valley Humane Society and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Together these partners provided food and loving care under stressful circumstances.

All animals that were temporarily sheltered and cared for in Santa Barbara County while their owners were under Thomas Fire evacuation orders and warnings, eagerly await return to their loving homes and owners.

With the lifting of all evacuation orders, it is important that animals be picked up by Friday, Dec. 22.

With poor air quality and disruption in daily life routines, animals, like humans, experience stress when their environment changes. A return to what is familiar and known, will assist both animals and people to re-adjust. All will benefit from time together over the holidays.

Animals have received temporary care at various locations including the Santa Barbara Humane Society, Earl Warren, El Capitan Ranch and the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters.

Now that all evacuation orders have been lifted, pet owners should pick up their animals where they were dropped off, as soon as possible.

Owners should call the following numbers for more detailed information and to make arrangements for pickup: 805.388.4341 for Ventura County and 805.681.4332 for Santa Barbara County.

Susan Klein-Rothchild is a deputy director of community health for the Public Health Department.