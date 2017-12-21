Monday, April 16 , 2018, 6:42 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Animals Sheltered from Thomas Fire Ready to Return Home

By Susan Klein-Rothschild for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | December 21, 2017 | 3:30 p.m.

During the Thomas Fire, care for thousands of evacuated animals was coordinated by Santa Barbara County Animal Services and we are thankful for our partners at the Santa Barbara Humane Society, Santa Barbara Equine Evacuation and Assistance, El Capitan Ranch, Earl Warren Showgrounds, ASAP, BUNS, Santa Maria Valley Humane Society and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Together these partners provided food and loving care under stressful circumstances.

All animals that were temporarily sheltered and cared for in Santa Barbara County while their owners were under Thomas Fire evacuation orders and warnings, eagerly await return to their loving homes and owners.

With the lifting of all evacuation orders, it is important that animals be picked up by Friday, Dec. 22.

With poor air quality and disruption in daily life routines, animals, like humans, experience stress when their environment changes. A return to what is familiar and known, will assist both animals and people to re-adjust. All will benefit from time together over the holidays. 

Animals have received temporary care at various locations including the Santa Barbara Humane Society, Earl Warren, El Capitan Ranch and the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters.

Now that all evacuation orders have been lifted, pet owners should pick up their animals where they were dropped off, as soon as possible.

Owners should call the following numbers for more detailed information and to make arrangements for pickup: 805.388.4341 for Ventura County and 805.681.4332 for Santa Barbara County.

Susan Klein-Rothchild is a deputy director of community health for the Public Health Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 