Anita Mekeel of Santa Barbara, 1920-2015

Posted on April 29, 2015 | 10:23 a.m.

Source: Patricia Just

On April 3, 2015, Anita Julia Mekeel, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully with her family by her side.

Throughout her 94 years, Anita led an active life right up to the week she passed.

Anita was born on July 9, 1920, in Princeton, N.J., to George and Anna Clausen. She was one of four children.

She is survived by her brother, John; sons Harrison (Betty) Mekeel and Edward Mekeel Jr.; daughter Patricia (Kenneth) Just; eight grandchildren, George, James, Rebecca, Eric, Edward III, Laurie, Daniel and Sean; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Her brothers, George and Robert, preceded her in death.

Anita was a registered nurse for over 40 years. She loved the profession and had great dedication to her work. She began her nursing career as an emergency room nurse and later specialized as a labor and delivery nurse. During her early days in the ER, she met and married her husband of 36 years, Edward R. Mekeel. He was a New Jersey State Policeman when they met. He preceded her in death in 1979.

In 1982, Anita retired from nursing and moved from New Jersey to California to be closer to her family. During her retirement years in Goleta and Santa Barbara, she volunteered at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Historical Society. She enjoyed being a part of both organizations.

She was a wonderful person, whose kind and considerate ways touched the lives of many. She was deeply involved with her family and was devoted to every one of her children and grandchildren. They always came first and always meant so much to her. She was known as “Gram” to her grandchildren, friends and loved ones and that name will always bring fond memories to all.

The last few years of Anita’s life were spent at Wood Glen Hall. She enjoyed the residents and staff there. Her last days were spent at Serenity House. Her family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Serenity House for the kindness and loving care extended to Anita.

As per Anita’s request, there will be no memorial service. Please consider any donations to be made to Serenity House, 930 Miramonte Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93109.