Ann Calhoun of Los Osos, 1943-2015

Posted on July 28, 2015 | 1:14 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett and Associates Mortuary

Ann Calhoun of Los Osos, passed away July 7, 2015.

She was 72 years old, born April 6, 1943.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McDermott-Crockett and Associates Mortuary, which can be reached at 805.569.2424.