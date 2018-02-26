Ann Hamilton-Dewey Joins WFG Title

Ann Hamilton-Dewey has joined WFG National Title Insurance Company as a senior escrow officer on the company’s Santa Barbara escrow team.

Hamilton-Dewey brings some 25 years of experience closing escrows in the residential resale, commercial and refinance markets.

Her extensive knowledge the real estate transaction allows for smooth closings. and her client-focused attention to detail and her communication skills allow her to recognize and solve potential issues in advance of any closing.

“I have always loved helping people, and escrow is my way of doing just that," Hamilton-Dewey said. "No task is too big or too small. I’m always willing to help out in whatever way is needed.”

Hamilton-Dewey lives in Goleta and has worked in Santa Barbara County for 25 years.

Portland, Ore.,-based WFG National Title Insurance Company, a Williston Financial Group Company, is a new breed of national real estate service providers and title insurance companies powered by innovation and collaboration.

WFG’s Santa Barbara branch is at 3757 State St., Ste. 300B; phone 687-1700, ext. 3101, or email [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard for WFG National Title Insurance Company.