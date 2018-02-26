Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 1:01 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

Ann Hamilton-Dewey Joins WFG Title

By Jennifer Goddard for WFG National Title Insurance Company | February 26, 2018 | 1:57 p.m.
Ann Hamilton-Dewey Click to view larger
Ann Hamilton-Dewey

Ann Hamilton-Dewey has joined WFG National Title Insurance Company as a senior escrow officer on the company’s Santa Barbara escrow team.

Hamilton-Dewey brings some 25 years of experience closing escrows in the residential resale, commercial and refinance markets.

Her extensive knowledge the real estate transaction allows for smooth closings. and her client-focused attention to detail and her communication skills allow her to recognize and solve potential issues in advance of any closing.

“I have always loved helping people, and escrow is my way of doing just that," Hamilton-Dewey said. "No task is too big or too small. I’m always willing to help out in whatever way is needed.”

Hamilton-Dewey lives in Goleta and has worked in Santa Barbara County for 25 years.

Portland, Ore.,-based WFG National Title Insurance Company, a Williston Financial Group Company, is a new breed of national real estate service providers and title insurance companies powered by innovation and collaboration.

WFG’s Santa Barbara branch is at 3757 State St., Ste. 300B; phone 687-1700, ext. 3101, or email [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard for WFG National Title Insurance Company.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 