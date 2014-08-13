Ann M. Hurlburt, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1923-2014

Posted on August 13, 2014 | 11:40 a.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary

Ann M. Hurlburt, formerly of Santa Barbara, California, was born March 23, 1923, and died July 26, 2014. She was 91.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary.