Ann Sedgwick Moore of Santa Barbara, 1937-2017

Posted on April 7, 2017 | 11:28 a.m.

Source: Anthony Moore

Ann Sedgwick Moore of Santa Barbara passed away on March 17, 2017, following a brief illness.

She was born Nov. 7, 1937, in Pasadena to Mary and Frederick Moore. Ann attended Westridge School.

She graduated from UC Berkley with a journalism degree and was a member of the Tri-Delta sorority. She also attended Hastings Law School.

In 1964, she moved to Santa Barbara to raise her family. Being a mother was one of her greatest joys, and as she put it: “some of her best work.”

She is survived by her children, Kirsten, Kimberly, Heidi and Eric; son-in-law, Chad; granddaughter, Kaisa; brother, Tony; sister-in-law, Ellen; and nephew, Clark.

Ann was well known for her devotion to the community. Throughout her life, she was actively involved in numerous charitable organizations.

A natural leader, she served as the executive director of organizations such as the Center for Law-Related Education and the Arthritis Foundation. She was a planned-giving officer for the Red Cross, the Sansum Clinic and the Cancer Center.

Ann was a long-time board member of the UCSB History Associates, and the Santa Barbara Associates, which named her their Woman of Distinction in 2014.

She was a member of the Junior League, the Symphony League and a supporter of Speaking of Stories.

Ann was highly knowledgeable on a wide range of topics, and she was always willing to share her expertise. Not only was she an amazing writer and successful author, but she was an outstanding speaker who could educate and entertain at the same time.

Ann was outgoing, gregarious, ever optimistic and an avid storyteller with a great sense of humor. Her vivacious personality and joyful laughter will be long remembered by her family, many friends, colleagues and admirers.

A celebration of life will be held at the Santa Barbara University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St. on April 11, 2017, from 3 to 6 p.m.