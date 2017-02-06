Anna Cable, Brandon Garcia Earn Athlete of the Week Honors

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Dos Pueblos water polo goalkeeper Anna Cable and Santa Barbara High soccer forward Brandon Garcia have been named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week.

Garcia score game-winning goals in Channel League victories over Buena and San Marcos last week. He finished a one-time shot in the penalty area in the 69th minute to cap a 3-2 comeback win against Buena.

In the San Marcos game, Garcia got the ball at midfield, beat defenders on the dribble and hit a shot past the goalkeeper for an unassisted goal and a 2-1 Dons' victory that clinched a tie for the Channel League title. The Dons played a man down for 72 minutes.

Cable helped Dos Pueblos finish third at the Southern California Championships in Orange County. The freshman made eight saves in a win over San Marcos in the third-place game. The Chargers hadn’t beaten their crosstown rivals since 2013. In the tournament semifinals, she made 10 saves in an 11-5 loss against Laguna Beach, the No. 1 team in the country that averages 15 goals and wins by an average of 10.

She also came up big in a 7-6 quarterfinal win in overtime against Orange Lutheran, holding the Lancers scoreless in the last five minutes.

Cable was selected to the all-tournament team.

The honorable mention selections for the awards include Alana Ochoa (SBCC track & field), Destinee King (SBCC basketball), Noam Dessilbourg (Dos Pueblos wrestling), Niels Andersen (SBCC golf), Aidan Douglas (Santa Barbara High basketball) and Christian Branch (Laguna Blanca basketball).

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.