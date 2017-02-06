Monday, June 18 , 2018, 6:46 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Anna Cable, Brandon Garcia Earn Athlete of the Week Honors

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 6, 2017 | 3:29 p.m.

Dos Pueblos water polo goalkeeper Anna Cable and Santa Barbara High soccer forward Brandon Garcia have been named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week.

Anna Cable, Dos Pueblos water polo Click to view larger
Anna Cable, Dos Pueblos water polo
Brandon Garcia, Santa Barbara High soccer. Click to view larger
Brandon Garcia, Santa Barbara High soccer.

Garcia score game-winning goals in Channel League victories over Buena and San Marcos last week. He finished a one-time shot in the penalty area in the 69th minute to cap a 3-2 comeback win against Buena.

In the San Marcos game, Garcia got the ball at midfield, beat defenders on the dribble and hit a shot past the goalkeeper for an unassisted goal and a  2-1 Dons' victory that clinched a tie for the Channel League title. The Dons played a man down for 72 minutes.

Cable helped Dos Pueblos finish third at the Southern California Championships in Orange County. The freshman made eight saves in a win over San Marcos in the third-place game. The Chargers hadn’t beaten their crosstown rivals since 2013. In the tournament semifinals, she made 10 saves in an 11-5 loss against Laguna Beach, the No. 1 team in the country that averages 15 goals and wins by an average of 10.

She also came up big in a 7-6 quarterfinal win in overtime against Orange Lutheran, holding the Lancers scoreless in the last five minutes.

Cable was selected to the all-tournament team.

The honorable mention selections for the awards include Alana Ochoa (SBCC track & field), Destinee King (SBCC basketball), Noam Dessilbourg (Dos Pueblos wrestling), Niels Andersen (SBCC golf), Aidan Douglas (Santa Barbara High basketball) and Christian Branch (Laguna Blanca basketball).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 