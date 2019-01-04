Anna Cable, Dos Pueblos Defense Shuts Down Carlsbad, 7-3

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos pulled away from Carlsbad with a 4-0 third period and won the non-league girls water polo game 7-3 on Friday at the Elings Aquatic Center.

Goalie Anna Cable had a solid game with eight save, three steals and one assist.

Abbi Hill and Sophie Leggett each scored two goals and Kayla Peacock, Charlie Winter, Kelly Meckelberg had one goal piece as the Chargers inmproved to 9-4 on the season.

DP returns to Channel League action on Wednesday, hosting Cabrillo at 4:30 p.m., on Senior Day.



