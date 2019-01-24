Anna Cable, Dos Pueblos Water Polo Earn a Shutout

Water Polo

Anna Cable posted a rare water polo shutout for Dos Pueblos, and the Chargers came back and allowed only four goals in their next game at the So Cal Championships in Irvine on Thursday.

Cable made seven saves as DP blanked Long Beach Poly 13-0 in its first tournament game.

Kelly Meckelborg scored four goals to pace the offense, while Maddie Choi had one of her most productive days with three goals, three assists, six steals and three exclusions earned. Audrey Lang added a goal, an assist and two steals.

Dos Pueblos followed with a 10-4 win over Schurr. Cable had 10 saves and Shannon Connolly and Abbi Hill each scored three goals.

Sophie Leggett added two goals and Meckelborg and Sabina Shackelfor had one each. Kayla Peacock had three assists and two drew two exclusions.

The Chargers (17-7) play the winner of the Corona del Mar-Mater Dei game on Friday at 5 p.m.

