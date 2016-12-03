Anna Cable is Rock Solid in Dos Pueblos Water Polo Win

Water Polo

Freshman Anna Cable blocked 11 shots and senior Toni Shackelford and sophomore Sophie Leggett each scored four goals as Dos Pueblos defeated host Los Osos 13-7 in a non-league girls water polo match on Saturday.

The Chargers are off to a 2-0 start to the season playing without returning all league players Ryann Neushul and Abbi Hill. They are headed to New Zealand with the USA Youth Team for the FINA Water Polo Youth World Championships.

Junior Olivia Kistler played a solid game, scoring three goals, making three steals and earning two exclusions. Seniors Grace Heck and Britni Tisdale each scored a goal and freshman Sabina Shackelford had three assists.

Dos Pueblos led 9-6 at halftime and blanked Los Osos 3-0 in the third period.

The Chargers open Channel League on Tuesday at Buena.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.