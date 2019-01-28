Anna Cable of Dos Pueblos, Tommy Condon of San Marcos Named Athletes of the Week

Dos Pueblos water polo goalie Anna Cable and San Marcos basketball player Tommy Condon were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Condon led the Royals to a pair of victories last week to keep them on the heels of first-place Santa Barbara in the Channel League race. The Royals and Dons play each on Tuesday at San Marcos.

Against Dos Pueblos, the 6-foot-2 junior guard scored 16 points and was part of the suffocating defensive effort on DP's Jaron Rillie in a 63-55 crosstown win. He had 20 points in a win over Santa Ynez.

Cable was instrumental in Dos Pueblos finishing in third place at the Irvine Southern California Championships.

She started the tournament that featured the top teams in CIF Divisions 1 and 2 with a 13-0 shutout against Long Beach Poly. She followed a 10-save performance in a 10-4 win over Schurr and then held No. 4-ranked Corona del Mar to five goals in a 10-5 victory in the quarterfinals.

She held top-ranked Laguna Beach to three goals in the second half in a 7-6 loss in the semifinals and made 12 saves in a 10-4 win over Foothill in the third-place game.

The female honorable mention choices include Athena Saragoza (Santa Barbara High girls basketball), Bea Lujan (Laguna Blanca girls soccer), Heaven Quintana (UCSB swimming).

The other male athletes considered for the award were Maxwell Hudgins (Westmont basketball), Noah Nuño (Carpinteria basketball), Devin Hernandez (Laguna Blanca basketball) and Luke Nahooikaika-Anderson (Carpinteria soccer).

Last week's Athlete of the Week winners were also honored at Monday's press luncheon. They are Lauren Garnett of Santa Barbara High girls soccer and San Marcos soccer play Matt Hislop.