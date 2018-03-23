Friday, March 23 , 2018, 12:05 am | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 

Anna Cable of Dos Pueblos, Westmont’s Olisa Nwachie Named Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 12, 2018 | 4:58 p.m.

Dos Pueblos water polo goalie Anna Cable and Westmont College basketball player Olisa Nwachie were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Anna Cable, Dos Pueblos water polo.
Olisa Nwachie, Westmont basketball

Cable helped the CIF-SS Division 1 top-ranked Chargers win their final three games of the regular season and improve to 27-1.

In a showdown with San Marcos for the Channel League title, she made seven saves and had two steals in a 7-4 victory that gave the Chargers a perfect 8-0 record.

She had a combined 19 saves in 11-1 and 14-1 victories over Ventura and Buena.

Dos Pueblos is the top-seeded team win the elite eight Division 1 playoffs.

Nwachie had a pair of big games in Westmont victories over Arizona Christian and San Diego Christian that kept the Warriors on the heels of first-place The Master's in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

The 6-foot-7 forward had 23 points and six rebounds and made 9 of 11 free throws in a 92-91 win over Arizona Christian. He followed that with a career-high 30 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in an 89-80 victory against San Diego Christian.

NAIA No. 16-ranked Westmont (10-1 in the GSAC and 20-4 overall) plays No. 2 The Master’s (11-0, 25-1) in a first-place showdown on Saturday at Murchison Gym.

The honorable mention choices this week include: Stef Korfas (San Marcos basketball), Cyrus Wallace (Dos Pueblos basketball), Luke Coffey (Westmont baseball), Nico Mackie (Dos Pueblos soccer), Alondra Jimenez (Santa Barbara High basketball), Lauren McCoy (Westmont basketball), Drew Edelman (UCSB basketball).

