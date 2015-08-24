Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:37 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 
Posted on August 24, 2015 | 1:04 p.m.

Anna M. Freidell of Santa Barbara 1930–2015

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Anna M. Freidell of Santa Barbara passed away Aug. 21, 2015

Born May 3, 1930, she was 85 years old.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Aug. 28, at 1:30 p.m. at Valle Verde Plaza. 

 

