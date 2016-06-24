Anna Marie Maxwell of Santa Maria, 1928-2016

Posted on June 24, 2016 | 1:20 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Anna Marie Maxwell, 87, of Santa Maria, Calif., passed away at her home June 21, 2016, with her family by her side.

Anna was born in Crawford, Neb., Nov. 12, 1928. Her father, Edwin Holloway, and her mother, Regina, moved Anna and her three brothers, Stanley, Willey and Edward, to Dallas, Texas, in 1931.

When Anna turned 15, she decided to move to Santa Ana, Calif., to live with her aunt.

There she met her future husband, Richard Maxwell. They were married May 4, 1947, and moved to Santa Maria in 1969.

Anna and Richard had 66 wonderful years together, till Richard’s passing in December 2013.

Anna was a homemaker, a stay-at-home wife and mother. She loved her home and very much loved all her dogs and kitties.

Her love for animals was very important to her. Every morning she made sure she fed the outdoor birds and, of course, took care of her kitty, Fred.

Through the years, she was involved with the Humane Society and VIVA.

Anna is preceded in death by her husband, Richard.

She is survived by her two sons: Edwin and William, both of Santa Maria; two daughters: Catherine Johnson (Chris) of Santa Maria, and Patricia (William) McQueen of Goodyear, Ariz; four grandchildren: Cindy, Sandy, Ricky and Judy; ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

The family would very much like to thank Dignity Health Hospice for all its help, as well as Anna’s wonderful caregivers: Shannon Christie, Sharon Wheeler, Raynette Simon, Claira and Rowena.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2016, at Santa Maria Cemetery.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.