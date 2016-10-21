Anna Marie (Tenebruso) Hamner, Santa Maria, 1936-2016

Posted on October 21, 2016 | 5:01 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Anna Marie (Tenebruso) Hamner, age 80, died peacefully on 19 Oct. 2016 at Marian Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loved ones.

The Hamner family will attend Mass at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, during which her name will be included in the Prayers of the Faithful. gathering will take place at 7 p.m. at her home in Santa Maria that evening.

Anna was born on 3 July 1936, in Batavia, New York, to the late Mary and Anthony Tenebruso. She had six brothers and sisters. She is predeceased by Dorothy (Sam) Zanghi, Angeline (Donald) Berardini, Rose Marie (Anthony) Battaglia, and Rocco (Maureen) Tenebruso.

She was a loving sister to Anthony (Marcia) Tenebruso, Jr. and Mickey (Roger) Grazioplene, both of whom still reside in Batavia.

She married John D. Hamner (“Jack”) on Aug. 31, 1963, in Batavia, N.Y., and they lived in Texas while he was stationed at Fort Hood for the U.S. Army. Later, he returned to his job at General Dynamics and the family moved to Santa Maria in 1965. Anna gave birth to two daughters, Christine Ellen in 1966 and Susan Marie in 1967.

Anna gained a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Geneseo in 1959 and a master’s degree in education from Pepperdine University many years later. She worked first as an elementary school teacher, and later as a middle school vice principal, administrator, and ended her career as a principal at Fesler Jr. High School in Santa Maria, retiring in 1994.

Anna and Jack enjoyed a wonderful retirement that included memorable trips all over the world, including Central America, Greenland, Iceland, England, Australia, New Zealand and Russia. They made annual trips to visit to their beloved family in western New York State.

She loved spending time with family, most especially her grandchildren: Henry, Michaela, Thadius, Nathan, Trevor and Lauren. She also enjoyed visiting the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez and the Las Vegas Strip. Her other hobbies included puzzles, reading, and watching old movies and musicals.

Her family paid this tribute to her: “She was loved and respected by so many people and will be very missed. She was truly the best wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother that a family could have.”

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jack, as well as both of her daughters and six grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

