Annali​ Fuchs of Santa Maria Wins Star Voice Title at Chumash Casino Resort

Annali Fuchs took command of the stage and electrified the crowd with her booming vocals Saturday night en route to capturing the 2014 Star Voice title at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom.

Star Voice, a tri-counties solo singing competition from the producers of the popular Teen Star program in Santa Barbara, featured 12 talented finalists, but Fuchs impressed a panel of judges and blew away the audience with her renditions of “They Just Keep Moving the Line” from the TV show Smash and “Gimme Gimme” from Thoroughly Modern Millie.

“This was such a shot in the dark for me, honestly, because I’m so musical theater-based,” said Fuchs, a New York native and current Santa Maria resident. “I really didn’t expect anything. I just thought it would be extraordinarily fun and a great opportunity to meet new people.

“Now, I’m just beside myself because I can now go home for Christmas, I can pay for school and I get to do what I love. This was the best experience.”

Along with the winning the title, Fuchs takes home $5,000 and opportunities to record in a world-class recording studio and open for a headliner at an upcoming concert at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez.

Audience text-message voting and the panel of celebrity judges — Jay Byrd of the William Morris Endeavor Entertainment; Erik Stein, casting director of Pacific Conservatory for the Performing Arts; and radio personality Lin Aubuchon of KTYD — narrowed the field of 12 to the top four performers.

Joining Fuchs in the final four were Luther Richmond of Santa Barbara, Djoir Jordan of Thousand Oaks and Jineanne Coderre of Santa Maria. The remaining finalists included Micaela Board of Lompoc, Joshua Cervantes of Goleta, Andrea Hilbrant of Santa Maria, and Santa Barbara’s Morshid Arpa, Rebecca Broms, Meredith Garofalo, Cassie Kimzey and Roxanne Morganstern.

“I think this year hit some new milestones — the talent level keeps getting higher as more people learn about Star Voice,” said Joe Lambert, the show’s founder and executive producer. “I was absolutely thrilled with the way the show came off.

“The celebrity judges jelled better than any I have ever seen on these types of shows — better than the ones on TV. And the crowd was so responsive to every performer who took the stage. This was a great night for Star Voice.”

Another big winner was Jesus Nava of Santa Maria. He was randomly selected from the crowd, along with two other contestants, to compete in the Star Voice’s Quick Pick competition. He sang a 30-second a capella version of The Temptations’ “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” won over the crowd and captured a $700 prize package that included a two-night stay at the Chumash Casino Resort, dinner for two at The Ballard Inn & Restaurant, and gift certificates from Kaena and Larner wineries in Los Olivos.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.