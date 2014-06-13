Anne Shelver of Santa Barbara, 1924-2014

Posted on June 13, 2014 | 9:20 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Anne K. Shelver died peacefully Wednesday, June 11, 2014, at the age of 89, just a few weeks shy of her 90th birthday.

Anne was born on July 6, 1924, in West Point, Neb., the daughter of Otto And Anna Kaul.

Anne and her husband, David K. Shelver, moved to California in 1950, where she was teacher for a number of years in Alamo and Danville area. She and David moved to Santa Barbara in 1975, at which time she worked a legal secretary for the next 13 years.

Anne was an avid reader and loved gardening, cooking and a good game of bridge with her friends.

Preceding her in death were her husband, David K. Shelver, and her daughter, Sherrill S. Shelver. She is survived by her grandson, Rex Roskos, and by her sister, Mary Ellen Morehouse.

Internment will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19 at Santa Barbara Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.