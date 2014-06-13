Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 7:35 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Posted on June 13, 2014 | 9:20 a.m.

Anne Shelver of Santa Barbara, 1924-2014

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Anne K. Shelver died peacefully Wednesday, June 11, 2014, at the age of 89, just a few weeks shy of her 90th birthday.

Anne K. Shelver
Anne Shelver

Anne was born on July 6, 1924, in West Point, Neb., the daughter of Otto And Anna Kaul.

Anne and her husband, David K. Shelver, moved to California in 1950, where she was teacher for a number of years in Alamo and Danville area. She and David moved to Santa Barbara in 1975, at which time she worked a legal secretary for the next 13 years.

Anne was an avid reader and loved gardening, cooking and a good game of bridge with her friends.

Preceding her in death were her husband, David K. Shelver, and her daughter, Sherrill S. Shelver. She is survived by her grandson, Rex Roskos, and by her sister, Mary Ellen Morehouse.

Internment will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19 at Santa Barbara Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 