Business

Annette Jorgensen Joins American Riviera Bank as Business Development Officer

By Michelle Martinich for American Riviera Bank | May 27, 2015 | 12:52 p.m.

American Riviera Bank is pleased to announce that Annette Jorgensen has been appointed vice president and business development officer.

Jorgensen has more than 26 years of banking experience with an emphasis on Small Business Administration lending. At American Riviera Bank, she will deliver business, real estate and construction financing as well as depository solutions to new clients in the greater Santa Barbara area.

In addition, Jorgensen’s expertise will soon allow American Riviera Bank to originate SBA 504 loans. The SBA 504 program provides growing businesses with long-term, fixed-rate financing for major fixed assets, such as land and buildings.

“We are very excited to have Annette join our team," said Jeff DeVine, president and chief executive officer stated. "Her outgoing personality and considerable experience will enhance our ability to serve the community’s banking needs. We look forward to offering the SBA 504 loan program in the near future.”

American Riviera Bank will celebrate its ninth anniversary this July. The bank provides service with a personal touch and state-of-the-art technology to deliver responsive and flexible banking solutions. American Riviera Bank had $230 million in total assets and maintained a strong capital position with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 12 percent as of March 31, well above the regulatory guideline of 5 percent for well-capitalized institutions.

Jorgensen will be working out of the bank’s branch at 1033 Anacapa St. in downtown Santa Barbara. Her direct line is 805.979.3846 and her email is [email protected].

— Michelle Martinich is the chief financial officer for American Riviera Bank.

