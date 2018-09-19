Wednesday, September 19 , 2018, 12:32 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 
Dear Annie

Annie Lane: Why Isn’t Wife Getting Respect from Businesswomen When She’s with Me?

By Annie Lane | September 19, 2018 | 12:00 p.m.

Dear Annie: My wife and I have been married for many years. She was and is my business partner and a great businesswoman. We would not be where we are today without her business acumen, drive and determination. She connects well with other people of both sexes, and from all walks of life and backgrounds.

I’m writing about something that has happened many times over the years and just happened again recently. Often, we have occasion to meet with professional women who want to do business with us for various reasons. I introduce my wife as my business partner, explaining (not bragging about) her business acumen.

Usually, the professional women only give me eye contact, ignoring her. I make an effort to get some mutual eye contact by giving hints, such as, “She is the financial genius of the two of us.” My wife may interject with an appropriate question or statement. No luck. Once they start ignoring her, they just keep on doing it.

We both want to walk out or explain it to them point-blank. My wife has no personality issues. She connects easily with people. It is not good for their business and insulting to my wife. I don’t even think this is discrimination.

My message to women is: Don’t ignore the woman with a man just because she is a woman. That goes for business and personal relationships.

— Sick of It

Dear Sick of It: I’m happy to print your message; I’m just sorry that you have to say it. How incredibly frustrating this must be for your wife.

You’ve got the right idea — dropping hints, continually bringing the focus back to her contributions. But the next time you drop a hint that’s not picked up, be blunt. Say, “Excuse me, but there seems to be some confusion here. My wife and I are equal partners in this business, and you can direct your questions to her, too.”

There’s nothing unprofessional about that.

                                                               •        •        •

Dear Annie: Please offer folks alternatives to Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon. There are some newer organizations that can be very helpful.

I highly recommend Parents of Addicted Loved Ones. PAL offers some very helpful tools and frameworks for understanding and changing the patterns parents can fall into with adult children who are struggling with addiction.

Some people do find AA and affiliated groups helpful. But there are other approaches that other people might find more helpful in changing the dynamics in their lives and stop the cycle of life-destroying behaviors.

For the addict, there is Refuge Recovery, which is Buddhism-based; I can strongly recommend it. There are also the SMART Recovery and LifeRing Secular Recovery programs.

I have also had recent experience with finding a recovery coach for my son, who has a diagnosed mental illness and an addiction problem. I wish I had known about this profession long ago.

Too many people are dying and too many people are having their lives destroyed and families destroyed to not offer every tool that is available.

— Somewhat Wiser, the Very Hard Way

Dear Somewhat Wiser: You’re right that recently I’ve neglected to mention organizations other than AA and Al-Anon. Though those are great organizations, they might not be for everyone. Thank you for recommending additional resources.

                                                               •        •        •

— A native Californian, Annie Lane writes her Dear Annie advice columns from her home outside New York City, where she lives with her husband, two kids and two dogs. Her debut book, Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie, features favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette. Email your Dear Annie questions to [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 