Annual A.C. Postel Rose Garden Community Pruning Day Set for Jan. 12

By Linda Buzzell for the Santa Barbara Rose Society | December 30, 2012 | 11:15 p.m.

Every January, there is a community-wide effort to prune the 1,600 rose bushes in the A.C. Postel Rose Garden across from the Santa Barbara Mission in preparation for the new blooming season. This year the date will be Saturday, Jan. 12.

Work begins around 8 a.m. and members of the nonprofit Santa Barbara Rose Society will be giving pruning demonstrations beginning at 9 a.m. to help tutor inexperienced volunteers. This is a great way to learn how to prune the roses in your yard by practicing your skills at the Rose Garden, then going home to do the same.

We need to get the word out to as many volunteers as possible to complete this task in one day. It takes many more volunteers than the Rose Society can muster to accomplish this. As an added benefit, the Rose Society will have rose pruning guide handouts as well as drinks and refreshments to accommodate the volunteers.

So, bring your pruning shears and help to keep this jewel of a garden looking great for all to enjoy. In case of rain, the date will be on the following Saturday, Jan. 19.

For more information, contact Santa Barbara Rose Society board member Linda Buzzell at 805.563.2089.

— Linda Buzzell is a board member of the Santa Barbara Rose Society.

