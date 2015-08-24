Annual Antique Car Show will Benefit Hancock College’s Tech Program

Advice

Owners of antique Fords are encouraged to enter their car in the 13th annual Santa Maria A's All Ford Car Show and Swap Meet, located at the Orcutt Union Plaza, Sep. 12, 2015.

the event, which celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Ford Thunderbird, includes awards for best of show, best club participation and best original class Model A; 10 trophy divisions; live music and multiple raffles with many prizes, including a Santa Maria-style barbeque.

Admission is free for the public and $20 for sellers and entrants before Sep. 1 or $30 at the door.

The swap meet opens at 7 a.m. and the car show begins at 8 a.m.

Proceeds will benefit the Allan Hancock Industrial Technology Program.

— Jay McCord is the car show co-chair for the Santa Maria Model A Ford Club.