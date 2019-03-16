Pixel Tracker

Saturday, March 16 , 2019, 9:27 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

19th Annual Barbara Ireland Walk Helps Make Strides in Battle Against Breast Cancer

Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara benefit raises over $50,000 for research, genetic and patient counseling, and Ridley-Tree Center

Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer

More than 250 walkers and runners turned out Saturday for the 19th annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer along the Santa Barbara waterfront. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 5271 > of 11
Barbara Ireland

Breast cancer survivor Barbara Ireland started the annual walk in 2000 to help area residents in their fight with the disease. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

< 5272 > of 11
Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer

Participants in the Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer set out from Chase Palm Park on the Santa Barbara waterfront. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 5273 > of 11
Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer

The Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer featured 5K, 10K or 15K courses. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 5274 > of 11
Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer

Colorful costumes and a festive attitude infused Saturday’s walk with energy. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

< 5275 > of 11
Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer

The event was personal for many participants. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 5276 > of 11
Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer

On the eve of St. Patrick’s Day and with Ireland in the name of the game, it was little wonder that plenty of Irish green could be seen. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 5277 > of 11
Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer

Saturday’s participants were ready to confront breast cancer straight on. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

< 5278 > of 11
Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer

Ready to walk. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 5279 > of 11
Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer

Sharing a laugh and encouragement. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

< 5280 > of 11
Barbara Ireland

Barbara Ireland was all smiles at the turnout for the event. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 5281 > of 11
 
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 16, 2019 | 8:15 p.m.

A sea of pink and green surrounded Santa Barbara’s Chase Palm Park on Saturday morning during the 19th annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer in support of local programs and research.

More than 250 people — including breast cancer patients and survivors — participated in the event, raising $50,000 to benefit breast cancer research, genetic counseling and patient navigation at the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic.

Held by the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, the walk and run offered 5K, 10K or 15K courses starting at the park and weaving along the Santa Barbara waterfront.

All entry fees and pledges raised assist breast cancer programs like research, which makes cancer-fighting agents available locally; navigation that offers patients a consistent care coordinator during their experience with breast cancer; and genetic counseling that provides patients with the chance to determine their cancer genetic risk and possibly have their treatment modified as a result.

“In May of 2018, I was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, so this past year has been that battle in my life,” said Katherine James, a family friend of cancer survivor Barbara Ireland and her clan. “I’m here to communicate the importance of this event and how it directly helps and support cancer patients.

“The Ridley-Tree Cancer Center and the Cancer Foundation offer many services and provide help in many ways that have helped myself and my family through this time.”

Attendees wore T-shirts that had messages of encouragement to unite against breast cancer, reading “This is for you” and “Never give up.”

After the race, residents were invited to stretch, eat lunch at the park, and listen to live music performed by Santa Barbara’s Providence School students.

The walk and run started in 2000 as a collaboration between Ireland, her family and the Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation.

In 2006, the Cancer Foundation was named the beneficiary of the gathering to further Ireland’s desire to help area residents in their fight with breast cancer.

“I started this walk many years ago when a dear friend passed away from breast cancer,” Ireland told the crowd. “She was much too young, never got a chance to meet her grandkids, and I promised her I would do all I could to help fight this disease.”

Since its inception, the event has raised more than $800,000 for the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.

The Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, located at 540 W. Pueblo St., opened in September 2017 and treats more than half the patients diagnosed with breast cancer in Santa Barbara County.

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara joined with Sansum Clinic in 2012 to create the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic.

Click here for more information about the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic. Click here to make an online donation.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 