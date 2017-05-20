Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 2:33 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Annual Bull Canyon Run Draws a Crowd to Benefit Local Special Olympics

More than 500 runners and walkers — some competitors as young as 2 — fan out during Santa Maria’s day of races

Children in the youngest category begin running Saturday morning in the .5K event during Santa Maria’s annual Bull Canyon Run to benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Energetic runners from the youngest category at the Bull Canyon Run get a chaotic start Saturday morning in Santa Maria.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Ella Claassen, 4, of Santa Maria, runs on Panther Drive during the Bull Canyon Run on Saturday.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Ethan Motta, 5, of Orcutt, leads the pack in the youngest category of entrants in the Bull Canyon Run kids’ race on Saturday.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

A runner accepts congratulations from a volunter at the Bull Canyon Run on Saturday in Santa Maria.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Coworkers from Vandenberg Air Force Base pose for a picture after participating in the Bull Canyon Run.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Abigail Potts, 4, and her 2-year-old sister, Katelyn, sport sun hats and their race bibs while awaiting the start of their category for the Bull Canyon Run on Saturday.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Harper Cota, 2 of Santa Maria, accepts her medal after competing in the annual Bull Canyon Run.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Runners in the youngest category race across the starting line, or in some cases stand in place, during the annual Bull Canyon Run.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 20, 2017 | 2:14 p.m.

From toddlers to senior citizens, runners and walkers of all ages hit the streets Saturday morning for the annual Bull Canyon Run.

The popular run held in northeast Santa Maria is sponsored by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a worldwide nonprofit organization that raises money and awareness for Special Olympics of Southern California.

Members of the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department organized this year’s event.

“I think it went great,” said Rudy Gutierrez, recreation coordinator for the city. “It’s just great to get everybody to come support Special Olympics.”

Approximately 550 runners participated in the day’s events, which included a 10K run/walk and a 5K run/walk for anyone 5 years and older.

But the Bull Canyon Run includes a 0.5K kids’ run for children ages 2 to 5 and a 1K kids’ run for those ages 6 to 9.

Since its start in 1999, the event has raised more than $195,000, with money supporting northern Santa Barbara County Special Olympians.

The event attracted 95 entrants in the first year, and quickly grew, drawing nearly 1,400 in 2013.

Held each May, the run raises money through entry fees and sponsorships.

The run takes place just weeks before the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics will make its way through the North County on the final leg en route to the Summer Games on June 10-11 at Long Beach State University.

The torch will enter the North County on June 6 with trips through Guadalupe, Santa Maria, Orcutt, Vandenberg Air Force Base and Lompoc, while carried by law enforcement officers and personnel from local agencies.

A day later, law enforcement members will carry the torch in Santa Ynez Valley, Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria before handing it off to their Ventura County counterparts.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

