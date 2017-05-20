Annual Bull Canyon Run Draws a Crowd to Benefit Local Special Olympics

More than 500 runners and walkers — some competitors as young as 2 — fan out during Santa Maria’s day of races

From toddlers to senior citizens, runners and walkers of all ages hit the streets Saturday morning for the annual Bull Canyon Run.

The popular run held in northeast Santa Maria is sponsored by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a worldwide nonprofit organization that raises money and awareness for Special Olympics of Southern California.

Members of the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department organized this year’s event.

“I think it went great,” said Rudy Gutierrez, recreation coordinator for the city. “It’s just great to get everybody to come support Special Olympics.”

Approximately 550 runners participated in the day’s events, which included a 10K run/walk and a 5K run/walk for anyone 5 years and older.

But the Bull Canyon Run includes a 0.5K kids’ run for children ages 2 to 5 and a 1K kids’ run for those ages 6 to 9.

Since its start in 1999, the event has raised more than $195,000, with money supporting northern Santa Barbara County Special Olympians.

The event attracted 95 entrants in the first year, and quickly grew, drawing nearly 1,400 in 2013.

Held each May, the run raises money through entry fees and sponsorships.

The run takes place just weeks before the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics will make its way through the North County on the final leg en route to the Summer Games on June 10-11 at Long Beach State University.

The torch will enter the North County on June 6 with trips through Guadalupe, Santa Maria, Orcutt, Vandenberg Air Force Base and Lompoc, while carried by law enforcement officers and personnel from local agencies.

A day later, law enforcement members will carry the torch in Santa Ynez Valley, Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria before handing it off to their Ventura County counterparts.

