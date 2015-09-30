Friday, April 13 , 2018, 6:13 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Annual Cancer Center Run/Walk Scheduled for Oct. 11

By Liz Baker for Cancer Center of Santa Barbara | September 30, 2015 | 9:53 a.m.

On Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic and the Four Seasons Resort Santa Barbara will host the 23rd annual Cancer Center Walk/Run.

One hundred percent of registration fees and pledges benefit the Cancer Center’s research and supportive care programs. 

The family-friendly event begins and ends at Montecito Union School and includes a 10K Run at 8 a.m., a 5K Walk/Run at 8:30 a.m. and a Kids’ Fun Run at 10 a.m.

Participants are invited to stay for a delicious, complimentary brunch buffet provided by the Four Seasons Resort Santa Barbara as well as an exciting raffle including gift certificates for local restaurants, spas and attractions.

To date, the Walk/Run has raised over $2.8 million in support of local cancer research. Special incentives are offered for individuals who collect at least $100 in pledges, including free event registration and one entry into the grand prize drawing for airfare for two with lodging at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Hawaii — valued at over $4500. 

Three team prizes are also awarded to the largest team, the team that generates the most money and the “First Place Team,” which raises the most money on average per person.

In addition to recognizing teams and participants for their outstanding fundraising efforts, one individual will be awarded the Julie Main Inspiration of Hope Award. Since the event’s inception, Julie Main was inspirational in helping to organize the Walk/Run, seeking sponsors and leading the six-week training program.

This year marks the seventh year of the event since Julie’s passing, but her legacy will be honored with recognition of a cancer survivor who exemplifies what Julie stood for — courage, perseverance and hope — serving as an inspiration to others by finding the strength to cope with cancer through exercise.

Previous recipients of the award include Michael Orchowski, Lorena Ortiz-Schneider, Kate Ocean, Reggie Hepp, Rosalyn Collins and Mara Hochman.

All funds raised will benefit the clinical research program and the supportive care programs at the Cancer Center.

Through the research program, new cancer treatments are made available to adult and pediatric patients in Santa Barbara.

Clinical trials are vital to the evolution of cancer treatment. Every one of today’s standard practices went through similar clinical trials before becoming generally available. While patients may choose to enter a trial to improve their own conditions, they also help map the future of cancer care for others.

Through support from this event, the Cancer Center is pleased to offer more than 20 trials annually to local residents, a benefit not afforded by all cancer treatment facilities.

The Walk/Run also supports support and wellness programs, which provide patients and family members with a wealth of resources to assist them on their journey with, through and beyond cancer in order to develop a healthier body, calmer mind, strengthened immune system and a renewed capacity to cope.

Plus it also supports the Cancer Center's navigation and hereditary risk counseling, which helps patients and families better understand their risk of developing the disease, or if diagnosed, serves as a consistent coordinator throughout a patient’s experience. 

To learn more about the Cancer Center Walk/Run or to create a team and register for the event, please visit www.ccsb.org/walkrun2015.

— Liz Baker is the marketing supervisor at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

 
