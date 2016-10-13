Annual Cancer Center Walk/Run Steps off at Montecito Union School

The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara and Four Seasons Resort Santa Barbara will host the 24th Annual Cancer Center Walk/Run on Sunday, Oct. 16.

One hundred percent of registration fees and pledges benefit the Cancer Center’s research and supportive care programs.

The family friendly event will begin and end at Montecito Union School, 385 San Ysidro Road, Santa Barbara. The event includes a 10K run at 8 a.m., a 5K walk/run at 8:30 a.m.; and a kids’ fun run at 10 a.m. Registration is at 7 a.m.

Participants are invited to stay for a complimentary brunch buffet provided by the Four Seasons Resort Santa Barbara, and a raffle including gift certificates for local restaurants, spas and attractions.

New this year will be a breast health-awareness table. The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara is hosting a table with information, food samples and raffle prizes. There will be information on: hereditary cancer information; diet, exercise and breast cancer prevention; healthy recipes; how to reduce your risk; and discussion of the risk factors for breast cancer.

— Elizabeth Baker for Sansum Clinic.