Annual Chumash Earth Day Event to Be Held on Santa Ynez Reservation

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’s environmental department will host its annual free Chumash Earth Day event Saturday, April 23, 2016, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on the Elders’ Lawn of the Santa Ynez Reservation, located on 100 Via Juana Lane.

The event will feature activities for all ages, including tree plantings, rock wall climbing, a creek cleanup and raffle prizes along with arts, crafts and lunch items for sale.

The event is open to the public, and free parking will be available on site.

Local businesses and organizations will be in attendance, including the Santa Barbara Zoo, Santa Ynez Valley Solar, Santa Barbara Blueberries, Santa Barbara Permaculture Network, UCSB’s American Indian & Indigenous Gardens Alliance, Down To Earth Gardening Solutions and more.

The environmental department was established by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Tribal Government in 1998. Its mission is to responsibly manage natural resources for sustained social, cultural, spiritual and economic prosperity.

The department administers several programs in the areas of waste, water, energy, and more.

To learn more about the environmental deparment’s programs and efforts in the community, visit www.syceo.org, and for more information about Chumash Earth Day, contact Erik Martinez at 805.688.7997 or [email protected].

— Mike Traphagen is the pubic relations specialist for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.