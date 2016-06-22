Lompoc Valley’s Annual Flower Festival in Full Bloom at Ryon Park

2016 Queen Zoë Burritt crowns royalty from Comprehensive Care Center leading up to the event, on now through Sunday

Two days after winning the title, the Lompoc Valley Flower Festival queen and her court made the first of this week’s many scheduled appearances as the community celebrates its floral history.

On Monday afternoon, Zoë Burritt, who was sponsored by American Legion Post 211, crowned Efrain Rivas, 92, and Vera Madrigal, 89, as the 2016 king and queen of the Lompoc Comprehensive Care Center while other residents watched.

The traditional event is one of many leading up to the 64th annual Lompoc Valley Flower Festival. The festival, with the theme “All That Jazz,” runs Wednesday through Sunday at Ryon Park.

Burritt said wearing the crown fulfills her childhood dream.

“I really wanted to run because I had seen the queens all the time in all the parades when I was younger, and I wanted to be that person for a little girl out in the crowd just like I was,” said Burritt, who graduated from Cabrillo High School this month. “I thought it was so cool and such an awesome job to be head of the community like that to be a role model.”

Other candidates this year were Azhane Griggs, sponsored by Lompoc Kiwanis Division 29; Jordan Weigel, sponsored by the City of Lompoc Employee Development Association; and Aleaha Wheeler, sponsored by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Committee.

Burritt and her court’s duties will include riding in the Flower Festival Parade, which starts at 10 a.m. Saturday. Entries, including colorful floats featuring flowers in addition to bands and equestrians, will depart from the corner of North H Street and East College Avenue, proceeding down H Street and Ocean Avenue, ending at Ryon Park.

Another entry will feature the Comprehensive Care Center’s king and queen, who on Monday sported color-coordinated clothing.

Madrigal, a 70-year resident of Lompoc, wore a white dress with orange flowers and sweater while Rivas, who has lived in Lompoc since 2002, wore a dark suit with a peach-colored tie.

She became emotional during the ceremony when Burritt put crowns and sashes on the pair.

“I cry when I’m happy. I cry when I’m sad,” Madrigal said, responding with a “you bet” when asked if they were tears of joy.

Admission to the festival is free on opening day, Wednesday. Otherwise, $3 admission will be charged 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Paid parking is available at the site.

The festival includes food booths, Butler Amusements carnival rides and games, commercial vendors, and arts and crafts booths at Ryon Park.

Entertainment by local groups and other bands will occur all five days at the park. Local entertainers include Kaitlyn Chui Band from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Garcia Dance Studio from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday and Agin Brothers from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Other performers include The New Vibe with an hour of Prince plus rhythm and blues from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jagertown with country rock original from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aeromyth, an Aerosmith tribute band, from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, The Legend Continues with a Michael Jackson tribute from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Cali Tejano with Latino music from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Click here for the full entertainment schedule.

Another long-standing feature of the festival is an annual flower show, planned for Saturday and Sunday at the park with awards in several categories to be presented at 1 p.m. Saturday, organizers said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.