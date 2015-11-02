Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:55 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Annual Go Red for Women Luncheon to Raise Awareness of No. 1 Killer of Women

Attendees wore striking red at the 2014 Go Red for Women Luncheon. (SB Go Red for Women photo)
By Kelly Daugherty for Santa Barbara Go Red for Women | November 2, 2015 | 10:24 a.m.

The American Heart Association will host the Santa Barbara Go Red for Women Luncheon Friday, Feb. 19, 2016, at the Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Go Red for Women event will begin with a health expo at 10:30 a.m., followed by the luncheon and program at noon.

This year, the Santa Barbara American Heart Association is celebrating twenty years of fighting heart disease for women in Santa Barbara.

In 2003, their annual luncheon moved under the umbrella of the nationally recognized, “Go Red for Women Luncheon.” The Go Red Luncheon for Women is sponsored nationally by Macy’s.

The annual Go Red For Women campaign raises awareness that heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women and encourages them to take preventive measures to reduce their risk. 

The movement harnesses the energy, passion and power women have to band together and collectively wipe out heart disease. It also gives them the tools they need to lead a heart healthy life. 

On a national level, the Go Red For Women movement has resulted in 650,000 women’s lives being saved over the last 10 years.

The Go Red for Women Luncheon executive team is responsible for the success of the event and is made up of area business and community leaders.

This year’s executive team includes chairwoman Dawn Sproul, Laurie Barene, Dee Dee Barrett, David Edelman, Jill Fonte, Janet Garufis, Justin Haagen, Mary Lynn Harms-Romo, Jessica Hawley, George Leis, Kira McDonald, Diana McNeill, Natasha Miller, Tiana Riskowski, Nick Weiser, Kelly Daugherty and Jennifer Zacharias.

Ticket and sponsorship information are available. For more information, please contact Sarah Stretz at 805.963.8862 or [email protected] or visit GoRedSB.heart.org.

Kelly Daugherty is a publicist representing Santa Barbara Go Red for Women.

