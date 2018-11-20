Annual State Street Holiday Tree Arrives in Downtown Santa Barbara

A crane was used to hoist the 42-foot-tall white fir into place near the Arlington Theatre

Santa Barbara’s annual holiday tree, a 42-foot-tall white fir, was hoisted into placed on State Street Tuesday, and will soon be lit up to kick off the holiday season.

The massive evergreen arrived on a flatbed trailer, and was lifted by a crane into a stand between Sola and Victoria streets, near the Arlington Theatre.

A small crowd of onlookers gathered on the sidewalk to get a first-hand look at the majestic fir.

The festivities begin when the tree-lighting of LED lights and a star heralds the beginning of the annual nighttime parade at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 on State Street, from Sola to Cota Street.

This year’s tree was donated and transported from Grants Pass, Ore., to State Street by the holiday parade’s presenting sponsor, Consumer Fire Products Inc.

The tree was harvested by a helicopter as part of a forest enhancement program, said Irene Rhodes, owner of Goleta-based Consumer Fire Products.

It took about 15 hours to move the fir to Santa Barbara.

Big Red Crane Company, Inc. and the city’s Public Works Department assisted with the tree installation.

The large tree will illuminate State Street at the 68th Downtown Santa Barbara Holiday Parade.

This year’s parade theme is “Santa Barbara Shines,” and it will feature hundreds of participants, including holiday-themed floats, area performance groups, and high-energy marching bands.

Holiday fairy Bianca Paterson, 8, and prince Kai Paterson, 10, will lead the parade and light up the towering tree on their way down the route. They were selected from nearly 100 entries best capturing the parade theme.

The grand marshals at the ceremony are six rescue dogs of the Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue.

More than 65,000 people are expected to watch the parade, according to event organizers.

