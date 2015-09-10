Annual Lemon Festival to Follow Lemon Launch

Advice

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce adds zest to the Annual Lemon Launch by inviting business sponsors to bring their families and local engineers to test their lemon launching capabilities.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Lemon Festival committee invite the public to celebrate the kick off to lemon season in Goleta with the Lemon Launch Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Glen Annie Golf Club.

New for 2015, the Lemon Launch is a family-friendly event. Kids can enjoy a bounce house, corn hole games and face painting.

Attendees will enjoy fabulous bites from the Frog Bar & Grill, ale from Hollister Brewing Company and wine from Oreana Winery.

Businesses can get more involved by launching lemons! Local businesses are competing to launch lemons from the event lawn to hole 9.

All Lemon Festival sponsors and children are free for this event. To register, visit www.GoletaValley.com.

This year marks the 24th anniversary of the Lemon Festival in Goleta, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.at Girsh Park.

For more information about the Lemon Festival, visit www.LemonFestival.com.

The Lemon Festival could not happen without the commitment of our sponsors and Lemon Festival committee. Don’t miss this celebration and recognition of our sponsors and committee members.

— Cortney Hebert is the director of communications for Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.