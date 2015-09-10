Friday, April 6 , 2018, 9:40 am | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Annual Lemon Festival to Follow Lemon Launch

By Cortney Hebert for Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | September 10, 2015 | 4:10 p.m.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce adds zest to the Annual Lemon Launch by inviting business sponsors to bring their families and local engineers to test their lemon launching capabilities.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Lemon Festival committee invite the public to celebrate the kick off to lemon season in Goleta with the Lemon Launch Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Glen Annie Golf Club.  

New for 2015, the Lemon Launch is a family-friendly event. Kids can enjoy a bounce house, corn hole games and face painting. 

Attendees will enjoy fabulous bites from the Frog Bar & Grill, ale from Hollister Brewing Company and wine from Oreana Winery.

Businesses can get more involved by launching lemons! Local businesses are competing to launch lemons from the event lawn to hole 9. 

All Lemon Festival sponsors and children are free for this event. To register, visit www.GoletaValley.com.

This year marks the 24th anniversary of the Lemon Festival in Goleta, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.at Girsh Park.  

For more information about the Lemon Festival, visit www.LemonFestival.com.

The Lemon Festival could not happen without the commitment of our sponsors and Lemon Festival committee. Don’t miss this celebration and recognition of our sponsors and committee members.

Marborg Industries is the presenting sponsor for the 24th Annual California Lemon Festival in Goleta. Co-Sponsors include Cox and Deckers Brands.

Sunshine Sponsors include BlueStar Parking, Classic Party Rentals, GoGoleta.com Goleta West Sanitary District, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, ParentClick.com, Prestigious Auto Body & Paint, Rincon Broadcasting, Spherion and Venoco Inc. 

Seedling Sponsors include Bacara Resort and Spa, The Bay Club, The Berry Man, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Camino Real Marketplace, Citrix Online, City Ventures, Community West Bank, Courtyard Marriott Santa Barbara Goleta, FLIR Commercial Vision Systems, Foundation for Girsh Park, Georgia’s Smokehouse, Glen Annie Golf Course, Goleta Sanitary District, Goleta Water District, Heritage Oaks Bank, Hollister Brewing Company, Hollister Village, Jay Farbman Photography, Latitude 34 Technologies, Linda Blue Photography, Maravilla Senior Living Community, Nu Image Ad Group, Santa Barbara Airport, Southern California Edison, State Farm Tammy Dobrotin, Super 8 Goleta, The Towbes Group, Tri-Valley Trophies, Union Bank and Wilson Printing.

Media Sponsors include Edhat.com, Family Life Magazine, Montecito Journal, Noozhawk, Santa Barbara Independent, Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District, Santa Barbara Sentinel, Univision, Central Coast CW-5, KEYT, K-Lite 101.7, KRAZY Country 105.9, KSBY 99.9, KTYD 99.9, and Radio Bronco 107.7.

— Cortney Hebert is the director of communications for Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 