Annual Montecito Beautification Day Picks Up Community

With fire, floods and debris flows still a fresh memory, locals team up for yearly Montecito Association cleanup project

Volunteers stepped up to help with cleanup and other beautification tasks as part of the Montecito Association’s effort to improve the community on Saturday morning.

More than 100 residents began their day of volunteer service at Montecito’s Upper Village. The 33rd annual gathering kicked off with doughnuts and coffee provided by the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort, which expects to open early next year.

Gloves and other safety materials were provided to volunteers, who then fanned out to designated stations to clean and beautify areas that need a little extra help.

“It’s always a feel-good event, but this year it’s extra feel good,” Kathi King, a Montecito Association board member, said of the three-hour volunteer effort.

“This has been a major year for the area.”

Montecito is still grappling with the uneven recovery from last December’s Thomas Fire and the deadly flash flooding and debris flows that destroyed so much of the community on Jan. 9.

Miramar Beach, Lower and Upper Manning Park, the upper San Ysidro area and Sheffield Drive were some of the cleanup areas.

Abe Powell, founder of the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, directed the teams of neighbors to cleanup stations. Many volunteers were wearing the group’s now-familiar red T-shirts.

Volunteers were picking up and pushing wheelbarrows of debris and trash left on Miramar Beach.

Gavin Behr, a two-week Montecito resident, described his volunteer experience as “awesome.” It was his first time participating in the beautification event. He tackled trash left behind on the beach, styrofoam that washed ashore and other discarded items.

Alister Chapman, a history professor at Westmont College, collected garbage at Lower Manning Park with other yellow-shirted crews. Aluminum cans, a lighter and pieces of paper were some of the trash he picked up.

The event’s theme was “better together,” explained Houghton Hyatt, the event’s committee chairman.

“It’s a great community bonding event,” he said. “People appreciate where they live ... It’s the areas that needed the most help with trash pickup.”

Volunteers shared lunch together in the Upper Village after the cleanup and beautification efforts were complete.

Lunch was donated by the Montecito Village Grocery and cooked by Montecito firefighters. Salads were provided by the still-closed San Ysidro Ranch.

