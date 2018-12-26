Pixel Tracker

Join Us on the New Year’s Eve Noozhawk Walks Tour of the Presidio Neighborhood

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | December 26, 2018 | 3:10 p.m.

As the sun sets on 2018 and all of the challenges and heartbreak it brought, Noozhawk is inviting readers to join us on our annual New Year’s Eve Noozhawk Walks as we celebrate Santa Barbara’s roots and indomitable spirit.

The Urban Hikers, Peter Hartmann and Stacey Wright, will be leading the Dec. 31 afternoon exploration of the historic Presidio Neighborhood, the birthplace of Santa Barbara.

This year, they’ll be joined by Hugh Margerum of Margerum Wine Co., an acclaimed artist, brand promotion manager for the family wine business, and a driving force behind the marketing of the Presidio Neighborhood.

The tour will include the charming El Paseo, the art deco main post office, the freshly restored Alhecama Theatre and El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park. Among other stops will be an exclusive visit to an elegant, regal building that is rarely opened to the public.

The walk starts at 2 p.m. at a TBA location in the area, and will finish around 5 p.m. at El Paseo. Tour spots are limited so click here to register. Details — and the secret starting point — will be emailed Saturday, Dec. 29.

The walk is free, but a post-walk reception at the Margerum Tasting Room — with cheese and charcuterie from C’est Cheese — costs $20 per person, with advance reservations required. Click here to purchase tickets online.

Bring your camera, wear comfortable shoes, and dress for the weather. (As of now, the Dec. 31 forecast calls for sunny skies and high temperatures in low 60s.)

No pets, please.

Click here to register for the tour. Click here to purchase Margerum Tasting Room tickets.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

